Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,091.24

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,091.24 and last traded at $1,081.81, with a volume of 102301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,064.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.44.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $888.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $809.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,986 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 135.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $4,580,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.