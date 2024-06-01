DEI Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $118.17 million and approximately $2.82 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00122821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars.

