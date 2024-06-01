Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DELL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Shares of DELL opened at $139.56 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 177.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

