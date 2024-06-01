Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,592,121 shares during the quarter. Denison Mines comprises approximately 10.0% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 3.52% of Denison Mines worth $54,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Price Performance

DNN stock remained flat at $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,931,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,271,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

