Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $30.41 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $30.41 million and $10,109.96 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,797.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.68 or 0.00683918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00122821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00065965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00221171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00090047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.