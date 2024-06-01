Desjardins Cuts Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$0.60

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QUIS. Raymond James upped their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.43 to C$0.46 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$0.71.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

