DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Michael Jon Brown Sells 652 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Jon Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25.

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in DexCom by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,519,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $361,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

