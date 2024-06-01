dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $0.99

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $12,301.05 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00122910 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008745 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,521,323 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98679744 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $11,630.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

