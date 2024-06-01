DHI Group’s (DHX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

DHI Group stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 million, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.97. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 215,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 38,295 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

