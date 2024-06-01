Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,466. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.