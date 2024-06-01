Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Holdings Reduced by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,408 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,674,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,213. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $81.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

