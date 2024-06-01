DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,953. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 152.06, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

