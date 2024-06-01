Dodds Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.71. 55,941,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,292,710. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $460.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

