Dodds Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,146,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,150. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

