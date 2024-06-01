Dodds Wealth LLC Invests $30.10 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 429,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,101,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 15.4% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,353,000 after purchasing an additional 286,280 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,882,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. 294,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.