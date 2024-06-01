Dodds Wealth LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,235,000 after acquiring an additional 534,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,469,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,530,000 after acquiring an additional 109,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 9,406,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,697. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

