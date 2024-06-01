Dodds Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYW traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $138.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average of $128.58. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $143.32.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.