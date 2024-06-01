DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON 24-Hour Volume Hits $78.98 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market cap of $695.72 million and $78.98 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is magiceden.io/runes/doggotothemoon. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is 0.0082351 USD and is up 20.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $92,112,847.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://magiceden.io/runes/DOGGOTOTHEMOON.”

