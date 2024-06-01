Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires Shares of 122,397 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,259,000. Fiserv comprises 1.2% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $3,011,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,871,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FI stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,739. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

