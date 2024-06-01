Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 3,778 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $106.71. 1,867,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.