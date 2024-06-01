Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.05.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.23. 772,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

