Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

BATS ACWV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,496 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

