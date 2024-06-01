Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.66. 125,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,662. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $318.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

