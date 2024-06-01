Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after buying an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,894,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. 25,386,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,286,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
