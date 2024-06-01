Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $4,373,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,643,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

