Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its stake in Nordson by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Nordson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Nordson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.72. 398,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,163. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.