Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuit by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $13.47 on Friday, reaching $576.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $629.49 and its 200-day moving average is $622.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

