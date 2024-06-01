Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $13.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $656.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $526.11 and a one year high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $740.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $733.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

