Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $11.91 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.9% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 91,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 525,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $76,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,974 shares of company stock worth $9,691,316. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.05. 15,064,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,902,469. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.52 and a 200-day moving average of $158.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $217.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

