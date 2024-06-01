Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $27.94 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $27,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.25. The company had a trading volume of 167,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,848. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $254.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.84 and a 200 day moving average of $234.72.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

