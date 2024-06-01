Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $161.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,236. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.62.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.