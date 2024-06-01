Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Entegris by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $126.35. 2,641,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,251. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

