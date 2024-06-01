Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 189,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 9,406,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,697. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

