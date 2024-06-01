Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $980,646,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $176,219,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after purchasing an additional 600,804 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 824,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,662,000 after purchasing an additional 562,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27,671.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,605,000 after acquiring an additional 477,602 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

ZTS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $169.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,119. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

