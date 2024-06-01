Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 197 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,459. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

