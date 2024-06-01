Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 3,111 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,482,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,227,000 after acquiring an additional 59,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after buying an additional 280,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,333,000 after buying an additional 211,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,275,000 after buying an additional 154,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $86.37. 6,563,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Raymond James assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

