Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 5,350 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.08% of Donaldson worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,799,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,440,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,843,000 after purchasing an additional 113,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,343,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,271,970. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.68. 1,012,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,020. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.