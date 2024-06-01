Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 5,764 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23.

