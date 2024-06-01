Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 955 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.44. 3,407,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.84. The stock has a market cap of $390.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.