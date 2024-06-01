Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.74.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $4.38 on Friday, hitting $253.96. 1,747,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,591. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

