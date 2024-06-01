Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.35

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 1929347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DBX shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,073.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,073.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,811,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,721 shares of company stock worth $6,743,515 in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Dropbox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Dropbox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dropbox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

