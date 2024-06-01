Dynex (DNX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $40.34 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $40.34 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 90,472,886 coins and its circulating supply is 90,476,011 coins. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 90,438,650.77003887. The last known price of Dynex is 0.41059199 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,223,241.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

