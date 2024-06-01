e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.54.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE ELF traded up $4.51 on Friday, reaching $186.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

