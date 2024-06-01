Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,513 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.93% of ESAB worth $48,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in ESAB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in ESAB by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in ESAB by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ESAB by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $102.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

