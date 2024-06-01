Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of PROS worth $29,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PROS by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,367,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PROS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.18.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,162 shares of company stock valued at $468,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

