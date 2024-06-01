Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 475 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.81% of Freshpet worth $75,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,740,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,558,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,576,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,689,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after buying an additional 117,864 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $131.17. 736,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,196. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $132.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $399,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

