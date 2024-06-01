Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of American Tower worth $80,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of American Tower by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 184,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 138,728 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,332,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.26. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

