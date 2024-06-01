Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of MSA Safety worth $42,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,157. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MSA traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 247,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.43 and a twelve month high of $196.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

