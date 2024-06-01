Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $26.74 Million Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,168 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Evolent Health worth $26,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,759,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,570. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.57. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

