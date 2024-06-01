Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 696,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,481 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $90,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,086,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after purchasing an additional 225,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,673,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 113,679 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.47. 597,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 9.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

About Hyatt Hotels



Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

